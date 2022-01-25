India's economy is on move again, shows success of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative: President Kovind

India's economy is on the move again despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday and noted that the economy is projected to grow at an impressive rate in this fiscal after going through contraction last year. In his address on the eve of 73rd Republic Day, the President said the government has shown relentless focus on reforming every economic sector and providing a helping hand wherever necessary.

"It is a testimony to India's spirit in the face of adversity that the economy is projected to grow at an impressive rate in this fiscal, after going through contraction last year. This shows the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan launched in the previous year. The government has shown relentless focus on reforming every economic sector and providing a helping hand wherever necessary," he said. The President said the government has been able to promote merit while also stressing upon all-round inclusion.

"It is gratifying to note that India has found a place among the top 50 innovative economies. It is all the more satisfying to note that we have been able to promote merit while also stressing upon all-round inclusion," he said. He said the "impressive economic performance" has been made possible due to improvement in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

"I am happy to note that our farmers, especially young farmers with small holdings, are enthusiastically adopting natural farming," he said. The President said that small and medium enterprises have played an important role in providing employment to people and imparting impetus to the economy.

"Our innovative young entrepreneurs have set new benchmarks of success by making effective use of the start-up eco-system. It is a testimony to the success of our country's massive and robust digital payment platform that millions of digital transactions are being done every month," he said. President Kovind said that the government has created the right environment with the National Education Policy to reap the demographic dividend.

He said the education policy makes a perfect blend of traditional values and modern skills. The President said that doctors, nurses and paramedics have risen to the challenge posed by COVID-19, working long hours in difficult conditions even at the risk of their lives to attend to patients. "Others have kept the nation moving, managing supply chains and utilities. The leadership, policy-makers, administrators and others at the central and state levels have made timely interventions. Due to such interventions, the economy is on the move again," he said.

He also referred to the achievements of sportspersons. "In the past year, our sportspersons also brought cheers as they made their mark at the Olympics. The self-confidence of these young champions inspires millions today," he said. (ANI)

