Left Menu

Kerala reports 55,475 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Kerala reported 55,475 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 25-01-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 21:15 IST
Kerala reports 55,475 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 55,475 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday. With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 57,25,086, including 2,85,365 active cases.

As many as 1,12,281 samples were tested for the presence of the virus during the last 24 hours. With 30,226 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the state mounted to 53,86,868.

However, 70 people lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours. Additionally, 84 deaths were designated as COVID deaths that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death toll. This was done after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre. With this, the death toll in the state mounted to 52,141. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
2
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022