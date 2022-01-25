Kerala reports 55,475 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Kerala reported 55,475 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday. With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 57,25,086, including 2,85,365 active cases.

As many as 1,12,281 samples were tested for the presence of the virus during the last 24 hours. With 30,226 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the state mounted to 53,86,868.

However, 70 people lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours. Additionally, 84 deaths were designated as COVID deaths that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death toll. This was done after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre. With this, the death toll in the state mounted to 52,141. (ANI)

