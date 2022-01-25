Left Menu

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 1,815 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hrs

Mumbai reported 1,815 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:12 IST
Representative image.
Mumbai reported 1,815 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin, the maximum city reported 753 recoveries in the past 24 hours and the number of active cases stands at 22,185.

Of the 1815 new cases, 1,525 cases or 84 per cent are asymptomatic whereas 293 patients are hospitalised. In total, 3,474 patients are admitted to hospitals. Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 2,55,874 new COVID cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 50,190 less than yesterday, taking the daily positivity rate down to 15.52 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed.

With this, the active caseload stands at 22,36,842, while the weekly positivity rate is at 17.17 per cent. As many as 2,67,753 recoveries have also been reported in the last 24 hours. With the Covid recovery rate at 93.15 per cent, the cumulative recoveries from the virus across the country stand at 3,70,71,898.

The Ministry also reported 614 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours. Notably, 16,49,108 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours; 1,74,355 more than on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

