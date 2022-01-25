Iran's Raisi says revival of 2015 deal possible if U.S. lifts sanctions
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday a revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal is possible if the United States removes sanctions that have crippled the Islamic Republic's economy. "If the other party removes the sanctions, there will be possibility to revive the pact," Raisi told Iran's state TV.
Since April, Tehran and Washington have held indirect talks in Vienna to secure the pact, which Washington exited in 2018 and re-imposed harsh sanctions on Iran. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- United States
- Vienna
- Raisi
- Washington
- Islamic Republic's
- Ebrahim Raisi
- Tehran
ALSO READ
U.S. police search for EU official missing from Washington canal path
CDC weighs recommending better masks against Omicron - Washington Post
China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million
Washington Sundar tests positive for COVID-19, availability for SA ODIs in doubt
Washington Sundar tests positive for COVID-19, in doubt for ODI series in South Africa