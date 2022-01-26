Left Menu

Gujarat: Sarpanch, husband held for accepting bribe, demanding iPhones

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 17:29 IST
Gujarat: Sarpanch, husband held for accepting bribe, demanding iPhones
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman village sarpanch along with her husband were arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a contractor in Rajkot on Wednesday, said an official.

According to the ACB, the accused had demanded Rs 4 lakh in cash, two iPhones, three smartphones and some household items from the complainant, who recently received a contract for site development and to construct a boundary wall at IOCL's facility in Vadinar village of Devbhumi-Dwarka district.

The sarpanch of Vadinar village, Husainabanu Sandhar, and her husband Abbas Sandhar, demanded Rs 4 lakh and other items from the complainant for allowing him to start his work and not creating hurdles in the future, the anti-graft agency said.

Initially, the contractor and his business partner agreed to the demand and paid Rs 50,000 in cash, three smartphones and some household itmes to the village head and her husband, it said.

When the accused started demanding remaining amount of Rs 3.5 lakh and two iPhones, the complainant said he will pay it in installments and promised to give Rs 1.5 lakh to the accused at Rajkot on Wednesday and the high-end phones at a later date, said an ACB release.

The contractor then approached the ACB's Rajkot office and lodged a complaint.

The ACB laid a trap at a hotel in Rajkot city and caught the couple while accepting Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant, said the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022