Left Menu

Russian envoy to U.S. says Washington is pressuring him to leave - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-01-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 23:28 IST
Russian envoy to U.S. says Washington is pressuring him to leave - RIA
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday that U.S. officials had made it clear he would have to leave his post by April unless Moscow provided visas to security guards at the American embassy in Russia, the RIA news agency reported.

RIA cited the ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, as also complaining that a group of Russian diplomats had been forced to leave the United States in recent days.

Antonov was quoted as saying that more than 120 diplomats and Russian staff or around 300 people when family members were added in had been forced to leave the United States in the last four years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
3
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022