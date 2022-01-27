EU: refers China to WTO following trade restrictions on Lithuania

The European Union said it had launched a case at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against China over what the EU said were China's discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania.

"These actions, which appear to be discriminatory and illegal under WTO rules, are harming exporters both in Lithuania and elsewhere in the EU, as they also target products with Lithuanian content exported from other EU countries," added the EU on Thursday.

A row between China and Lithuania erupted after the Baltic state allowed the opening of the Taiwanese Representation office in Vilnius.

