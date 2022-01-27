Left Menu

FAARMS ties up with Reliance General Insurance to provide cattle-health insurance to farmers

Agritech start-up FAARMS has partnered with Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd to provide health and cattle insurance for the rural population, including farmers, through its mobile application.FAARMS is an e-commerce platform for farmers for all farming-related inputs from seeds, agrochemicals, machinery and animal feed in India.

FAARMS is an e-commerce platform for farmers for all farming-related inputs from seeds, agrochemicals, machinery and animal feed in India. The company has a presence in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. In August 2021, FAARMS has raised USD 2 million as seed funding for expansion Under this collaboration, not just the farmers but any individual can access and choose from a range of health and cattle insurance on the FAARMS app, according to a company statement.

''From just being an agritech firm, we aim to become a rural tech company catering to the needs of rural Indians and this is a step closer to our dream,'' said Taranbir Singh, co-founder and CEO of FAARMS.

The features and offerings of the insurance products are specially customised keeping in mind the insurance requirements of the farmers. The premium cycles of these products have been structured around the harvest season to enable farmers to pay their insurance premiums conveniently. Anand Singhi, chief distribution officer of Reliance General Insurance, said: ''With around 60 per cent of India's population still dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, farmers are the backbone of our society and bringing them under the insurance umbrella has become our priority.'' Recently, the start-up signed up a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), under which FAARMS will have access to their warehouses across India that will help the company deliver seeds, agrochemicals, biofertilisers, poultry and cattle feed to the farmers in the interior's parts on time.

FAARMS is also assisting small and medium scale producers of seed and livestock feed from northern India to expand their distribution channel across India. It has also tied up with the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI)-PUSA for delivering the quality seeds to the farming community at their doorstep.

Founded by veteran bankers for the rural sector, Taranbir Singh and Alok Duggal, FAARMS is a one-stop online shop for farmers with access to a huge inventory of over 2,500 certified products available directly from the manufacturers.

