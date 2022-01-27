Mumbai: Iconic double-decker goes electric, BEST procuring 900 AC buses

Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray on Thursday said that the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is procuring 900 AC electric double-decker buses for Mumbai. The Maharashtra Minister said that he and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have been personally keen on reviving Mumbai's iconic double-decker buses.

"The BEST double-decker, now electric! Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and I have been personally keen on reviving Mumbai's iconic double-decker buses," he said in a tweet. He further said that aim is to have maximum double-decker buses, as this increases the capacity.

"While doing so, the BEST is procuring 900 of them, fully electric and emission-free. As we increase our BEST fleet, ultimately to 10,000 electric/clean alternate fuel buses, our aim is to have maximum double-decker buses, as this increases our capacity," he said. Besides Mumbai, Aditya said, he has requested municipal commissioners of other cities who are procuring electric buses to also add double-decker electric buses into their fleets on busy routes. (ANI)

