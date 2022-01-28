Costa Rican president vetoes legalization of medicinal marijuana
Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado on Thursday vetoed the legalization of medicinal marijuana on health and security grounds, requesting that changes be made to a bill backed by Congress last year before he approves it.
Costa Rica's Congress had approved the production and processing of cannabis for medicinal purposes in October.
