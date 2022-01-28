Left Menu

Jute Mill workers block train over 'temporary work suspension' in West Bengal's Bhatpara

Jute Mill workers blocked a train on Thursday at Kankinara RS, North 24 Parganas, post 'temporary work suspension' until further notice.

ANI | Bhatpara (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-01-2022 06:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 06:31 IST
Jute Mill workers block train over 'temporary work suspension' in West Bengal's Bhatpara (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jute Mill workers blocked a train on Thursday at Kankinara RS, North 24 Parganas, post 'temporary work suspension' until further notice. Speaking to ANI, a mill worker said that the suspension happens frequently citing "unavailability of raw jute".

"This happens every time stating unavailability of raw jute," he said. The worker further said that due to the frequent suspension of work, the mill has barely operated for eight months since its establishment three years ago.

"Mill has been in operation for only 7-8 months in three years due to frequent suspension of work," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

