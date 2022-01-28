BSF constable injured in encounter with smugglers in Punjab's Gurdaspur; huge cache of drugs, arms seized

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel sustained bullet injury while resisting armed smugglers in Punjab's Gurdaspur along the India-Pakistan International Border (IB) on Friday. The incident led to the seizure of a huge cache of drugs, arms, and ammunition.

"As suspected, smugglers both across the IB as well as inside Indian territory between Border Post No 33/06 and 33/07 were observed while engaging in illegal activity, taking cover of dense fog at about 5.15 am, alert BSF team comprising of Head Constable Gyan Singh and Constable Raju Biswas challenged them," said the force. On being challenged, miscreants resorted to firing on the BSF personnel of 89 Battalion, it added.

Further, the BSF said, "Showing exemplary courage and presence of mind, Gyan Singh immediately fired back in retaliation along with Raju Biswas providing support fire. In the ensuing gunfight suspected smugglers fled away." During the exchange of fire, as per the force, Gyan Singh sustained bullet injuries to his hand and head.

"In spite of the dense fog conditions in the area, owing to the keen alertness of Gyan Singh and Raju Biswas, the nefarious attempt by armed smugglers to smuggle drugs, arms and ammunition could be successfully thwarted," the BSF said in its statement. Injured Gyan Singh has been taken to a hospital, and his condition is reportedly stable.

In the operation, the BSF has so far recovered 47 yellow plastic-covered packets suspected to be heroin, seven small packets suspected to be opium, one pistol (Norinco made in China) with two magazines, 44 rounds of three calibers. Some other items were seized near the fence, including a blue-coloured plastic pipe of approximately 15 feet, 74 rounds AK-47 with four magazines, 9 mm Pietro Bretta pistol with one magazine, 9 mm 12 rounds, one shawl, one muffler, and a winter cap.

Further search is in progress, the force said. (ANI)

