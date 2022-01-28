Centre extends registration for participation in 'Pariksha pe Charcha' till Feb 3

The Union Ministry of Education on Friday extended the date for registration to participate in the fifth edition 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2022 till February 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualised the interactive program- Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, teachers across the nation and overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life as an Utsav.

The Ministry, in its release, said that the format of the programme is proposed to be in online mode like in 2021. "School students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents shall be selected through an online competition," the Ministry added.

The registrations went live on December 28, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)