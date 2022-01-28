Maha govt, FDA crack down on oil manufacturers to check on adulteration
The Maharashtra food, civil supplies and consumer protection department and the Food and Drug Administration FDA conducted a series of raids at edible oil manufacturing units in the Mumbai metropolitan region, an official said on Friday.
The state department had raided a factory in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, while the FDA conducted operations at units in Bhiwandi and Mira Road, the official said. The raids were conducted based on information about adulteration of sunflower oil, which was allegedly being mixed with palm oil and sold in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra such as Panvel, Alibaug, Raigad, among others, said Kamlesh D Kedare of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department.
