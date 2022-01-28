Left Menu

Sanctions on Russia only part of Western response in case of invasion, U.S. envoy says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-01-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:12 IST
U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on Friday that economic sanctions on Russia would be just one part of the West's response if the Russian military were to invade Ukraine.

Sullivan told an online briefing that other measures would include export controls and greater defence of allies in Europe and would prevent the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany from operating.

He also said the size of the Russian military build-up on Ukraine's borders would allow an invasion with little warning.

