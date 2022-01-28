Cape Town City Hall to be handed over to Parliament’s Presiding Officers ahead of SONA

The Executive Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, will officially hand over the Cape Town City Hall to Parliament's Presiding Officers as an alternative venue for the State of the Nation Address.

The handover will be done next Monday with Parliament's Presiding Officers -- the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo.

"After the handover, the City Hall will be declared the Parliament of South Africa precinct," Parliament said on Friday.

This follows a decision by the Presiding Officers to use the City Hall as an alternative off-site venue for hosting the State of the Nation Address after a devastating fire that destroyed Parliament's buildings, including the National Assembly (NA) and sections of the Old Assembly Chamber on 2 January 2022.

The State of the Nation Address is a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, and President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the address on 10 February 2022 at 7pm.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)