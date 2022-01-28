Left Menu

BrahMos chief says India-Philippines missile deal would pave way for other defence exports

Soon after India signed a deal worth USD 375 million to supply 290 km strike range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to the Philippines, the CEO of the missile firm Atul D Rane said the contract would open the way for various new export projects for India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 18:20 IST
BrahMos CEO Atul Dinkar Rane (centre) with Deputy CEO Sanjeev Joshi and Chief General Manager (Commerical) Praveen Pathak after signing deal with the Philippines (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Soon after India signed a deal worth USD 375 million to supply 290 km strike range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to the Philippines, the CEO of the missile firm Atul D Rane said the contract would open the way for various new export projects for India. In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Rane said the deal with BrahMos was the first for India to supply a full major weapon system to a foreign country.

"This is the first export deal that India has signed for a full major weapon system and this paves the way for many more to come forward," he said. Rane said the deal was a "very good one" for India and the Philippines as the South East Asian country "chose BrahMos as the first choice for signing the deal which shows that BrahMos is important for them but they obviously have many more things to come."

Asked about the potential for India after this contract, he said, "this opens the doors for all the defence equipment that is being made in India including BrahMos and other items." "DRDO has worked a lot on research and development and industries are also doing a lot of work in that direction. So all of them have now potential to export to not just Philippines but to the different parts of the world," he added.

Rane said that a lot of countries have shown interest in Brahmos. "Doing defence deals is not an easy job and with the support of the government of India, we would be exporting Brahmos to countries they point us to," he emphasized. (ANI)

