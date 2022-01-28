Left Menu

Raj: Provision of dress code for Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojna repealed

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-01-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 21:32 IST
Raj: Provision of dress code for Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojna repealed
The Rajasthan government has cancelled the provision of dress code for those doing their internship under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojna.

The government had implemented the programme in 2019 by linking it to skill and employment.

Now, beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojna do not have to follow the dress code, an official spokesman said.

The state government had issued revised guidelines for the scheme in November, which came into effect from January 1, 2022. Under this, apart from compulsory training, it was also decided to implement a dress code -- T-shirt, jacket and cap.

This dress code provision has now been repealed, the spokesman said.

