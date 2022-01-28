Good production, better availability will help remove ban on pulses futures trading

The India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) on Friday said that if there is a good output of pulses and the availability is maintained then the ban will be removed on futures trading.

''The future market will be rectified only when proper availability of such pulses as per requirement is maintained within the market.

''I also believe that if the production rate is good, the ban shall be removed from the future trading of pulses,'' IPGA Vice-Chairman Bimal Kothari said in a virtual webinar.

Simultaneously, if the practices of future trading are used in the right manner, it will benefit farmers by letting them know the predicted prices of the particular pulse, he said.

''This will help the farmers in planning and deciding on the crops they should produce for the better return. Although, the concept of future trading shall also be applied with a long-term vision to keep it steady and ethical,'' he added.

Meanwhile, GGN Research Managing Partner Nirav Desai said the government policies have helped in containing the price rise of pulses.

However, it resulted in the depletion of the overall stock, he added.

''I believe. Farmers may no longer be willing to sell their crops for a cheap price. With these things in mind, prices for these crops will be under pressure by March and April,'' he added.

