Revitalizing Uttar Pradesh: From Colonial Mindset to Entrepreneurial Farmers
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized previous regimes for neglecting farmers, converting them into vote banks. He highlighted advancements under the BJP's governance, emphasizing initiatives like reduced input costs, Farmer Producer Organisations, and increased transparency. Adityanath showcased the state's strengthened agricultural framework and infrastructure development.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accused opposition parties of insincere concern for farmers, alleging that past governments merely treated them as a vote bank without addressing their needs. In a discussion at the Legislative Council, Adityanath criticized the colonial-era and previous regimes' policies that marginalized farmers to consumers.
Highlighting developments since the BJP came to power in 2017, Adityanath noted reduced input costs and the transformation of farmers into development partners and entrepreneurs through Farmer Producer Organisations, food processing, and marketing initiatives. The chief minister emphasized the direct benefit transfers and transparent procurement processes underpinned by technological and policy advancements.
Praising Uttar Pradesh's agricultural contribution, Adityanath pointed to improvements in infrastructure, such as increased irrigation and the promotion of natural farming. He also detailed plans for an agriculture and technology university in Kushinagar and a seed park in Lucknow, aiming to further strengthen the sector with cooperative reforms and a burgeoning digital ecosystem.
