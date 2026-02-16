Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

The Odisha assembly is bracing for a stormy budget session as opposition parties, the BJD and Congress, gear up to question the ruling BJP government on several contentious issues. The assembly's agenda is set to be dominated by discussions on the mismanagement of paddy procurement and the ongoing Mahanadi water dispute.

BJD leader Naveen Patnaik criticized the current government for prioritizing rhetoric over action, especially in matters affecting farmers who are reportedly enduring hardships at state-run mandis. He emphasized the urgency to ensure that the farmers' grievances are vocalized where it matters the most—in the assembly.

Meanwhile, the Congress has vowed to focus on broader social justice matters, adding weight to their intent to hold the government accountable. In response, the BJP, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has signaled its readiness for thorough discussions, aiming to showcase its government's performance over the past months.

(With inputs from agencies.)