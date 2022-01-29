Left Menu

Mizoram reports 2,143 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hrs

Mizoram has recorded 2,143 new COVID-19 cases taking the active caseload to 14,608 in the last 24 hours, said the state's Department of Information and Public Relations on Saturday.

Mizoram reports 2,143 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hrs
Mizoram has recorded 2,143 new COVID-19 cases taking the active caseload to 14,608 in the last 24 hours, said the state's Department of Information and Public Relations on Saturday. The state also reported four deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the health bulletin.

According to the state bulletin, the number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 1,69,868, while the recoveries stood at 1,54,663 and deaths at 597. The positivity rate of the state stood at 29.02 per cent, added the health bulletin. (ANI)

