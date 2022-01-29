Never did any good for farmers now moving around with handful of grains: Nadda's jibe at Akhilesh

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying those who never did any good for the farmers are moving around with a handful of grains making pledges.

His apparent target was Yadav's 'ann sankalp' (food commitment), the Samajwadi Party's resolve for the welfare of the farmers, a crucial vote bank in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav has made several promises to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh, including MSP for every crop, free irrigation facilities, payment of arrears to cane-growers in 15 days, interest-free loans, and insurance and pension if his party-led alliance comes to power.

At a public rally in Etawah, Nadda said, ''Those who never did any good for the farmers are today moving around with a handful of grains. Akhilesh Yadav should tell the people of Uttar Pradesh what had done for the farmers during the five years of his rule (2012–2017).'' ''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of Yogi Adityanath waived the worth Rs 36,000 crore loans of 86 lakh farmers. Over 10 crore farmers of the country have got Rs 1.80 lakh crore under the Kisan Samman Nidhi, of which 2.5 crore are from Uttar Pradesh,'' the BJP national president said.

He asserted that Uttar Pradesh was the number one in producing sugarcane, sugar, potato and green peas.

''In five years, our double engine government has given Rs 1.48 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers, which is more than the payments made during the rule of the SP and BSP. We have also cleared the dues accumulated during the Akhilesh Yadav government. ''In the governments of the SP and BSP, 21 sugar mills were shut down, while in our government, three new sugar mills were opened and there has been an expansion of some sugar mills,'' Nadda said.

Sharpening the attack at Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP chief said the Samajwadi Party ''sprinkles perfume'' while the Yogi Adityanath government work for development.

He was referring to the 'Samajwadi perfume' that was launched by Yadav in November last year with a ''hope of spreading the scent of socialism'' in the state.

''Akhilesh Ji, no matter how much perfume you sprinkle to hide the wrongdoings, good smell will not emanate. Of the SP candidates declared some are fighting from jail, while others are on bail.'' ''What is the compulsion that his friendship with the mafia and criminals is still intact,'' Nadda wondered, adding, ''They cannot break their friendship with the mafia and criminals, because that is the identity of the Samajwadi Party.''

Training his guns at the Bahujan Samaj Party, the BJP president alleged that if the Mayawati-led party comes to power then there would be ''development of a caste.'' ''When the Samajwadi Party comes to power, then along with casteism crime also makes its presence felt. We have during BSP and SP governments that people from one particular caste were selected in recruitment examinations. Our government worked for the welfare of people without any appeasement with a focus on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas (with all, development for all).''

The BJP national president undertook a house-to-house campaign in Bareilly and offered prayers at the Barha Baagh Hanumaan Mandir, the party said in a statement.

