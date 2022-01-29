J-K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Pulwama

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists at the Naira area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

"Encounter has started at Naira area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)