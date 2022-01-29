Left Menu

Delhi government departments ordered to set up grievance cells

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 22:31 IST
Delhi government departments ordered to set up grievance cells
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Secretary has directed departments to set up cells to strengthen their mechanism for addressing grievances.

In an order issued earlier this month, all the heads of departments of Delhi government were directed to ensure putting up of display boards at prominent places in office premises.

''All HODs shall arrange to furnish Action Taken Report in respect of complaints/cases in prescribed pro forma which has already heen forwarded by Public Grievances Commission, within the stipulated time,'' said the order issued by the Administrative Reforms department.

The order also asked all departments to review pending pension cases on a quarterly basis.

''Further, pension forecast register should be maintained in all the offices,” it said.

“It should also be ensured that pension cases are settled before the date of retirement of the concerned officer / official of the Department,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022