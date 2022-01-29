Left Menu

No casualities, injuries reported in Gandhidham-Puri Express train fire, says Western Railway

No casualties or injuries were reported in the fire that broke out in the pantry car of Gandhidham-Puri express train on Saturday, as per Western Railway.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-01-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 22:46 IST
No casualities, injuries reported in Gandhidham-Puri Express train fire, says Western Railway
Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railway. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No casualties or injuries were reported in the fire that broke out in the pantry car of Gandhidham-Puri express train on Saturday, as per Western Railway. A four-member committee has also been set up to investigate the matter.

"No casualty or injury was reported. A four-member committee has been set up to investigate the matter," said Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railway. The fire broke out in the pantry car of the express train near Nandurbar station in Maharashtra on Saturday at about 10.35 am.

The fire brigade was informed while the fire extinguishers of the station and the train were being used to douse the flames The Railway Ministry confirmed that all the passengers were safe and had been safely evacuated. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022