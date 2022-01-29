President Kovind condoles death of Padma Shri awardee Iqbal Singh

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday paid his condolences on the demise of social worker and Padma Shri awardee Baba Iqbal Singh. Taking to Twitter, President said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Iqbal Singh, who made a remarkable contribution in the field of education, medicine and social service."

"In recognition of his services, he was selected for the Padma Shri in the year 2022. My deepest condolences to his family and fans," he tweeted in Hindi. Earleori in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on the demise of Iqbal Singh and said "he will be remembered for his efforts to spread education among youngsters."

"Pained by the passing away of Baba Iqbal Singh. He will be remembered for his efforts to increase education among youngsters. He tirelessly worked towards furthering social empowerment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. May Waheguru blesses his soul," PM Modi said in a tweet. Iqbal Singh was a social worker and Padma Shri awardee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)