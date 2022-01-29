Left Menu

12 people die in Mexico highway accident

Seven of the victims who died were still trapped inside the car, the emergency services agency from Jalisco state said on Twitter. The accident occurred near the city of Lagos de Moreno, on a highway that links the central states of Guanajuato and Jalisco.

Twelve people were killed when their van overturned and flipped into a ditch on a highway in central Mexico, leaving another 11 people injured, officials said on Saturday. Seven of the victims who died were still trapped inside the car, the emergency services agency from Jalisco state said on Twitter.

The accident occurred near the city of Lagos de Moreno, on a highway that links the central states of Guanajuato and Jalisco. Photos from the emergency services agency show a large black van toppled onto its side in a deep rut along the highway, with what appears to be a shattered windshield.

