Left Menu

COVID-19: Kerala witnesses total shutdown during Sunday lockdown imposed amid rising cases

Kerala witnessed a total shutdown and streets wore a deserted look on Sunday as the state government imposed a Sunday curfew amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

ANI | Thampanoor (Kerala) | Updated: 30-01-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 10:54 IST
COVID-19: Kerala witnesses total shutdown during Sunday lockdown imposed amid rising cases
Police talking to a person on road during Sunday lockdown. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala witnessed a total shutdown and streets wore a deserted look on Sunday as the state government imposed a Sunday curfew amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Only shops selling essential items are allowed to open from 7 am to 9 pm. Meanwhile, people working in the essential service sectors can travel. Travel to the hospital and for vaccination, purposes is also allowed. The police are conducting checks at different places in the state.

The government has asked hotels and restaurants to host in house dining. However, parcel services will be allowed from 7 am to 9 pm. Train services are available but only Kerala state transport corporation will do long-distance service. The state has relieved the tourists of the restrictions by allowing them to travel.

Meanwhile, as 4,000 fresh COVID-19b cases were reported in Kottayam, all social gatherings have been banned in the district, shops and markets are closed, and even places of worship are closed. Churches are conducting Sunday masses virtually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022