Left Menu

MP forest dept wants to allow killing of nilgai, wild boars which damage crops

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-01-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 11:21 IST
MP forest dept wants to allow killing of nilgai, wild boars which damage crops
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh forest department has sent a draft to the state government to allow the killing of 'nilgai' and wild boars which damage crops of farmers, an official said on Sunday. Following strict rules issued in 2000 and 2003 pertaining to the hunting of blue bulls and boars, respectively, no animal was killed, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Alok Kumar told PTI.

The state government now wants to simplify the rules following complaints from farmers that their crops were being destroyed by these animals, sources in the forest department said.

Madhya Pradesh, specially western part of the state, has a huge population of nilgai (blue bulls) and wild boars.

The MP forest department has sent a draft to the state government to allow killing of these animals which damage crops, and the government in-turn has sought the opinion of MLAs on it, Kumar said. As per the draft, a person having a licensed firearm has to seek permission from forest authorities to kill a nilgai or wild boar, the official said.

He said according to the draft, after seeking permission, a person would be allowed to kill five nilgai and as many wild boars in a year for damaging crops outside the forest area. "We want to simplify the procedure under the new rules," the official added.

In 2012, the MP government had tried to simplify rules for the hunting/killing of these two animals, but faced strong opposition from animal rights activists, including Maneka Gandhi, and some religious leaders, said Sartaj Singh, who was the state's forest minister at that time.

"Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had then told me to drop the idea after stiff resistance. Let's see what will happen this time around,'' he told PTI over phone, noting that these two animals were causing huge crop losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022