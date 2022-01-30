Left Menu

Goa CM Pramod Sawant pays tribute to martyrs of freedom struggle in Panaji

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid floral tributes at Martyr's Memorial at Azad Maidan, Panaji on Sunday in the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation during the freedom struggle.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai pay tribute to martyrs of freedom struggle. . Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid floral tributes at Martyr's Memorial at Azad Maidan, Panaji on Sunday in the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation during the freedom struggle. Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Secretary, Parimal Rai, IAS; Director General of Police Dr Indradev Shukla, IPS; Inspector General of Police, Rajesh Kumar, IPS; and Deputy Inspector General of Police Parmaditya, IPS also paid floral tributes to the martyrs.

The Police contingent paid compliments by giving Salami Shastr and Shok Shastr commands and also presented armed salute as a mark of respect to the martyrs. The Buglers played the Last Post. Principal Secretary (Finance), Puneet Kumar Goel, IAS; Collector & District Magistrate, North Goa, Ajit Roy IAS; Secretaries to the Government and Senior Police officials were among those present on the occasion.

In view of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the function was open only to the invitees by observing the norms of social distancing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

