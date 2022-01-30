Left Menu

CDI to streamline GI tagging of J&K's art and craft

To streamline the GI tagging of Jammu and Kashmir's art and craft through the Craft Development Institute, the administrative council (AC) headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has approved transfer of administrative control of the institute to the industries and commerce department, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

In another decision, the AC also approved establishment of 5,000 MT multi chambered modern cold storage and ripening project for storing fresh fruit and vegetables, by Jammu and Kashmir State Agro Industries Development Corporation Ltd.

Announcing the decisions of the AC which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor here, the spokesman said the decision to transfer administrative control of Craft Development Institute to industries and commerce department is aimed at promoting and developing the traditional, contemporary, modern and diversified crafts in the union territory through targeted and strategic planning.

The Craft Development Institute plays a pivotal role in identifying and promoting varied crafts and obtaining the coveted Geographical Indicator (GI) tag to further boost awareness and sales of authentic products, the spokesman said. He said the institute has so far assisted different types of shawls including Pashmina, Sozni and Kani, Khatamband (wooden ceiling), Paper Mache (using paper pulp for making decorative objects), Walnut carving, and Carpet art in achieving the GI tag, whereas hand-woven mats like Namdha and Waguv besides Shikara (boats) are in the process of obtaining the same.

Earlier, to facilitate the pashmina artisans and weavers to avail testing, certification, and labelling facilities for authentication of pashmina products, the government had transferred the administrative control of pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre from the Skill Development Department to the Industries Department. The step has successfully protected the interests of artisans through authentic trade of genuine pashmina based handicrafts and handloom products in the market, the spokesman said.

He said the administrative council also approved expansion of cold storage facilities in Jammu.

The project will be the first of its kind cold storage facility for fresh fruits and vegetables in Jammu district and will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,646.73 lakh at Talab Tiloo, Jammu in the next eight months, the spokesman said. He said it will reduce the post-harvest losses by increasing the shelf life of various agriculture and horticulture products, besides addressing the issue of distress sales of the crops by the farmers.

