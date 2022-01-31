Left Menu

West Bengal: NCB seizes 7 kg heroin from truck near Krishnanagar, three arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Kolkata has arrested three persons and seized approximately 7 Kgs of suspected Heroin from a truck on National Highway 34 near Krishnamagar in West Bengal on Saturday, said NCB.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-01-2022 01:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 01:55 IST
West Bengal: NCB seizes 7 kg heroin from truck near Krishnanagar, three arrested
Heroin seized from truck . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Kolkata has arrested three persons and seized approximately 7 Kgs of suspected Heroin from a truck on National Highway 34 near Krishnamagar in West Bengal on Saturday, said NCB. As per the official statement, the contraband was kept in a yellow colour plastic packet which was concealed in the seat cover of the cabin seat that was fully stitched.

Accused Mohammed Hassan (33), Sahadulla Choudhury (25) and Munna Choudhury (19) belongs to district Cachar of Assam and are well versed in the Manipuri language. The consignment was being transported from Manipur to Plassey and Krishnanagar of West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca China summoned over suspected fraud; U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca China summoned over suspected fraud; U.S. o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022