Kanpur bus accident: President Kovind expresses condolences, wishes injured speedy recovery

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences on the demise of those who lost their lives in the Kanpur bus accident. The President hoped for a speedy recovery of those who got injured in the accident.

In a tweet today, the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed, "Deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in the Kanpur bus accident. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this incident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery." At least five people have been killed and several injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur on Sunday, informed local police.

"Three cars and many bikes have been destroyed by the bus in the accident. The driver of the bus is absconding. We are looking for him," said Pramod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Kanpur. "Injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and the probe in the matter has been initiated," the DCP added.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)