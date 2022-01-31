Left Menu

Man arrested with gold capsules worth Rs 25,37,865 at Jaipur airport

On the basis of suspicion, the Customs Officers at Jaipur International Airport intercepted one passenger, who arrived by Spicejet Flight from Dubai on Sunday night at 9.15 pm with gold capsules worth Rs 25,37,865.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 31-01-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 16:06 IST
Man arrested with gold capsules worth Rs 25,37,865 at Jaipur airport
The seized gold capsules with the Customs in Jaipur airport.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the basis of suspicion, the Customs Officers at Jaipur International Airport intercepted one passenger, who arrived by Spicejet Flight from Dubai on Sunday night at 9.15 pm with gold capsules worth Rs 25,37,865. During frisking of the passenger, yellowish granular paste, packed in two transparent polyethene capsules, was found duly concealed inside the body i.e rectum, stated the official.

According to the Customs, 512.700 grams of gold capsules of 99.50 per cent purity, valued at Rs 25,37,865 was extracted from the paste and was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022