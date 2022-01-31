Aatma Nirbhar Bharat linking ability of women with development of country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed 30th Foundation Day programme of National Commission for Women today via video conference. The theme of the programme 'She The Change Maker' is aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields. The Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smt Smriti Zubin Irani, Ministers of State Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai and Smt Darshana Jardosh, Chairperson, National Commission for Women Ms Rekha Sharma graced the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister greeted on the 30th Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women. "The milestone of 30 years, whether in the life of an individual or of an organization, is very important. This is the time for new responsibilities and for moving forward with new energy", he said.

The Prime Minister stated that today, in changing India, the role of women is continuously expanding. Therefore, he said, the expansion of the role of the National Commission for Women is also the need of the hour. "All the women's commissions of the country will also have to increase their scope and give a new direction to the women of their States", he said.

The Prime Minister stated that Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign is linking the ability of women with the development of the country. This change is visible as about 70 per cent beneficiaries of Mudra Yojna are women. The country has seen a three-fold increase in the number of women self-help groups in the last 6-7 years. Similarly, in more than 60 thousand Startups that have emerged after 2016, 45 percent have at least one woman director.

The Prime Minister said the participation of women in the growth cycle of new India is increasing relentlessly. Women's Commissions should work to promote and give maximum recognition to this role of women in the society. The Prime Minister informed that since 2015, 185 women have been honoured with Padma Awards. This year too, 34 women figured among the awardees in different categories. This is a record as this many awards to women are unprecedented, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said in the last 7 years, the policies of the country have become more sensitive towards women. Today India is among the countries with provision of maximum days maternity leave. To ensure that marriage at an early age does not hinder the education and career of daughters, the age of marriage for daughters is being raised to 21 years.

The Prime Minister also listed the Govt initiatives such as 9 crore gas connections and toilets, Pucca houses of PM Awaas Yojna in the name of women of the house, support during pregnancy, Jan Dhan accounts, that make these women the face of changing India and lead to women empowerment. Shri Modi stressed that the government is working with a policy of zero tolerance for crime against women. There are fast track courts and steps like more women help desks in police stations, 24-hour helplines, portal to deal with cyber crimes are being taken.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smt Smriti Zubin Irani said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister women have been assured justice and dignity. The Minister stated that more than 5 lakh women have been provided assistance through One Stop Centre scheme, being implemented by the Govt. She stressed on the important bills that have been passed in the Parliament for ensuring justice for women. "The foundation of development is justice and in your years of service you have assured that very justice and dignity to women. Under your auspicious blessings, we, in the country have witnessed gender justice delivered during your reign," said Smt Irani.

Chairperson, NCW Ms Rekha Sharma shared information on the programs being conducted by the Commission on women entrepreneurship, digital literacy, legal awareness, capacity building, online training and personality development of women. She also presented a short film before the Prime Minister on the steps taken by the Commission for empowering women. "Taking inspiration from you, the Commission has taken several steps for empowering women such as during the COVID pandemic; NCW launched a WhatsApp helpline number for pregnant women. We have also released a 24/7 helpline for women to reach us anytime for help," said Ms Sharma

As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, NCW held a series of panel discussions on 'Women Entrepreneurs Driving the Change', Women in Decision Making' and 'Digital Empowerment of Women'. The event was divided into three parts; morning, afternoon and evening session for which the Commission invited eminent experts, ministers, politicians, policymakers, and industry leaders to take part.

The State Commissions for Women, Departments of Women and Child Development in State governments, University and College teaching faculty and students, voluntary organizations, women entrepreneurs and business associations also participated in the event.

