Left Menu

Peru bans Repsol from unloading oil until further notice after spill

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 06:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 06:06 IST
Peru bans Repsol from unloading oil until further notice after spill

Peru Environment Minister Ruben Ramirez said on Monday the government will temporarily suspend Repsol's offshore oil unloading operations following a spill of over 10,000 barrels that has caused widespread environmental damage.

Ramirez said the suspension of operations would last until the company "can offer technical guarantees that another spill will not happen." "In addition, (the company) has not shown clear cleaning actions."

Repsol said in a statement it considered the decision to be "disproportionate and unreasonable" and the company would "make every effort to avoid the risk of shortages of essential products." Repsol's La Pampilla refinery is the largest in Peru, and the company said it accounts for 40% of the Peruvian fuel market.

Outgoing Peruvian Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez, who resigned https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/peru-president-castillo-replace-cabinet-moderate-pm-2022-01-31 from her role on Monday, said the administration had been working on an international lawsuit against Repsol over the "gravity of the environmental disaster." "I hope this continues," she said on Twitter.

Repsol has said 35% of the oil spilled has already been recovered but it will not finish cleanup tasks until late February. The spill took place on the Pacific Ocean just off the coast of Lima on Jan. 15, which the company has blamed on unusual waves triggered by a volcanic eruption thousands of miles away in Tonga.

The Spanish company has faced widespread backlash for the spill and Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has called it the biggest ecological disaster to affect the country in recent years. Prosecutors are weighing criminal charges against executives over the spill and successfully petitioned https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/peru-court-bars-four-repsol-execs-leaving-country-wake-oil-spill-2022-01-28 a judge to bar four of them, including the company president, from leaving Peru for the next 18 months.

Peru's government has said the spill involved 11,900 barrels of oil, while the company said the number was smaller, involving 10,396 barrels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022