Bridging the Climate Language Gap: Launch of the People's Climate Dictionary

At Mumbai Climate Week, the People's Climate Dictionary was launched to demystify climate language, making it accessible for all. It's an initiative aimed at translating complex climate jargon into understandable terms, encouraging broader participation in climate discussions, and fostering informed action among citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for public climate education, the People's Climate Dictionary was unveiled at Mumbai Climate Week, aiming to make climate language accessible to all. The initiative seeks to break down complex climate terms into citizen-friendly language, bridging the gap between experts and the general public.

The dictionary's creation, announced during a session on Storytelling and Climate Action, addresses the barriers posed by technical jargon. Founders Jhoomar Mehta and Sudipti Saxena emphasized the need for relatable climate communication, as climate impacts daily life yet often exclude laypeople from the conversation.

This effort forms part of Mumbai Climate Week's broader mission to foster an inclusive climate movement in the Global South. By demystifying climate terminology, the resource aims to promote informed citizen engagement and position Mumbai as a hub for global climate solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

