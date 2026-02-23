Grassroots Climate Revolution: Village Councils Lead the Way

Grassroots climate action is taking center stage as village councils lead transformative environmental initiatives. Local leaders from Maharashtra's Bhandara, Jharkhand's Bokaro, and Odisha's Koraput shared their groundbreaking efforts during the 'Mumbai Climate Week', which emphasized the potency of community-driven climate solutions.

Sharada Gaydhane, chief of Bela village, affirmed this by highlighting their initiatives like waste segregation, single-use plastic bans, and planting saplings for special occasions. The village's shift from traditional energy sources to solar power has been pivotal in shaping a local climate-conscious mindset.

In Jharkhand's Siyari village, chief Ramvriksh Murmu narrated their journey in overcoming power outage issues by installing solar street lights, thereby enhancing educational prospects and social safety. Similarly, Koraput's Jayanti Nayak emphasized sustainable land restoration, linking ecosystem recovery to livelihood opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)