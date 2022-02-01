2022 Budget allocation for tourism sector is 76.82% higher than allocation of 2013-14

To meet the fund requirements for the various Schemes implemented by the Ministry of Tourism during the Financial Year 2022-23, the Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman has earmarked an allocation of Rs. 2400.00 crore in the Union Budget 2022-23. This allocation is 18.42% higher than the Budget allocation for the year 2021-22. The allocation of funds for the Tourism Sector in the Budget of 2013-14 was only Rs. 1357.30 Crores. The current years 'allocation is 76.82% more than the allocation of 2013-14.

Speaking about budget Tourism Minister Shri G Kishan Reddy said, "I am grateful to PM Sri Narendra Modi ji & FM Nirmala Sitharaman garu for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat ka Budget'. As India celebrates 75 years of independence with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are entering Amrit Kaal and this budget presents a blueprint for India at 100. Vikas (Development) and Virasat (Heritage) go hand-in-hand and this is evident from the fact that this year's budgetary allocations for Tourism and Culture Ministries have been significantly higher."

Shri Reddy further added, "In the Tourism Ministry, budgetary allocation for 2022-2023 stands at Rs. 2400.00 crore and is 18.42% higher than the Budget allocation for the year 2021-22 and 76.82% more than the allocation of 2013-14."

Out of the proposed budget allocation of Rs 2400.00 crore major portion of the outlay amounting to Rs.1644 crore is earmarked for development of infrastructure for tourism development and Rs. 421.50 crore is meant for promotion and publicity activities. Out of the Budget allocation provided for major tourism infrastructure Schemes, an outlay of Rs.1181.30 crore is earmarked for the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, the flagship Scheme of Ministry and another Rs. 235.00 crore is kept for the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual and Heritage Augmentation Drive) Scheme. an allocation of Rs. 130 crore is set apart for Development of Iconic Sites.

The remaining allocation would be used for funding other Schemes like Capacity Building for Service Providers, Champion Service Sector Scheme, Information Technology, etc. and also to meet the establishment expenditure of the Ministry and its subordinate office, the India Tourism Offices in the country and abroad.

The Ministry has earmarked an allocation of Rs. 227.00 crore for the North-Eastern States for the year 2022-23. Another Rs. 98.00 crore is earmarked under the Tribal Sub Plan for creation of tourism infrastructure in the tribal areas.

A new Scheme named Loan Guarantee Scheme for COVID affected Tourism Service Sector (LGSCATSS) has been started during the current financial year. Guarantee free loan upto Rs. 10.00 lakh each for Ministry of Tourism approved travel and tourism stakeholders (Tour operator/Travel Agents/ Tourist Transport Operator) and up to Rs. 1.00 Lakh each to RLGs/IITGs approved by MoT, Tourist Guides approved by State Govt./UTs administration is covered under the Scheme. The Scheme is to executed through NCGTC. Around ten Scheduled Commercial Banks have launched the scheme and Cheques/ sanction letters have been distributed to some of the beneficiaries of LGSCATSS An allocation of Rs. 12.50 crore is provided under the Ministry's Budget for 2022-23 for this purpose. The total allocation proposed under the Scheme for five years is Rs. 62.5 crores.

(With Inputs from PIB)