UK finance minister Sunak to make major announcement on energy costs Thursday -The Sun
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 00:23 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will on Thursday make a major announcement to protect Britons from the effects of rising energy costs, The Sun newspaper reported.
The announcement will come at a press conference, the paper reported. On Thursday Britain's energy regulator will announce an increase to its price cap.
