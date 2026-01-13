Left Menu

SPD's Inheritance Tax Reforms Ignite Coalition Rift in Germany

Germany's Social Democrats have proposed reforms to inheritance tax aimed at improving fairness. These include higher taxes for large estates and relief for smaller inheritances, creating tension with the conservative coalition partner. The SPD seeks to promote social equity ahead of upcoming regional elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:23 IST
SPD's Inheritance Tax Reforms Ignite Coalition Rift in Germany
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Social Democrats unveiled reform plans for inheritance tax on Tuesday, aiming to enhance fairness in Europe's largest economy. The move has strained relations with its conservative coalition partner, just ahead of regional elections this year.

Under these proposals, large estates would face increased tax liabilities, while smaller inheritances would receive relief. This measure comes as SPD attempts to advocate for social equity, despite trailing behind conservatives and the far-right AfD in polls.

Furthermore, concessions are planned for family businesses to maintain stability. However, conservative leaders criticize the initiative, viewing it as a threat to German family enterprises and coalition harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alarming Paddy Procurement Mismanagement in Odisha

Alarming Paddy Procurement Mismanagement in Odisha

 India
2
China's Strategic Pivot Amid Iran Tariff Tensions

China's Strategic Pivot Amid Iran Tariff Tensions

 China
3
Inflation Surge Sparks Political Debate Over Fed's Next Moves

Inflation Surge Sparks Political Debate Over Fed's Next Moves

 Global
4
Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UAE Severance

Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UA...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026