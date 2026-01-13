Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Pitampura: Fire Claims Two Lives on Scrap Plot

A major fire erupted in a vacant plot used for scrap storage in Delhi's Pitampura, resulting in two deaths and three injuries. The blaze, intensified by highly inflammable materials, was contained by firefighters. An investigation to determine the cause is underway, with forensic teams collecting evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Pitampura: Fire Claims Two Lives on Scrap Plot
A devastating fire engulfed a vacant plot in Pitampura's outer Delhi, killing two individuals and injuring three others. The plot, used as a storage site for scrap cardboard and cartons, was quickly consumed by flames on Tuesday, according to local police reports.

The fire, exacerbated by the storage of highly flammable materials, required six fire tenders to subdue. Authorities swiftly responded to the PCR call and launched fire-fighting operations early Tuesday morning. Despite immediate action, five people sustained burn injuries, with two pronounced dead upon arrival at BJRM Hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest all victims were from Bihar's Nalanda district and lived in makeshift tin sheds on the site. The blaze's rapid spread is currently under scrutiny, with forensic teams on-site to determine its cause. The incident's tragic outcome serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by combustible materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

