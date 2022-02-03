Libya's NOC halts exports from six ports due to bad weather

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday it had halted exports from six ports due to bad weather.

The temporary move had halted exports from Brega, Zueitina, Ras Lanuf, Zawiya, Mellitah and Sidra.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Also Read: Libya parliament committee urges change of PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)