Saudi exchange announces listing of Gas Arabian Services
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 04-02-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 00:34 IST
The Saudi Exchange announced on Thursday that the listing and trading of Gas Arabian Services Co. (GAS) on its parallel market Nomu will start on Monday.
The Dammam-based company offers operational solutions to several industries in Saudi Arabia including the oil and gas, petrochemical, electrical and steel industries, according to its website.
