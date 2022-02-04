Saudi exchange announces listing of Gas Arabian Services

The Saudi Exchange announced on Thursday that the listing and trading of Gas Arabian Services Co. (GAS) on its parallel market Nomu will start on Monday.

The Dammam-based company offers operational solutions to several industries in Saudi Arabia including the oil and gas, petrochemical, electrical and steel industries, according to its website.

