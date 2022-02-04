Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in U.S.
Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would increase the prices of its Prime membership in the United states, sending its shares up over 10% in extended trading. The monthly fee will increase to $14.99 from $12.99, and the annual membership to $139 from $119, it said.
The monthly fee will increase to $14.99 from $12.99, and the annual membership to $139 from $119, it said. It forecast first-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, as labor and supply chain disruptions take a toll on the e-commerce giant's business.
The company projected net sales of between $112 billion and $117 billion, or to grow between 3% and 8%. Analysts were expecting $120.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
