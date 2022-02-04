S R Narasimhan takes additional charge as CMD POSOCO

State-run Power System Operation Corporation Ltd(POSOCO) on Friday said it's Director (System Operation) SR Narasimhan has taken additional charge of the post of chairman and managing director.

Narasimhan has a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) in Finance. He has over three decades' experience in power system operation spread across CEA (Central Electricity Authority), POWERGRID, and POSOCO after an initial stint with BHEL.

He has extensive experience in the interconnection of regional grids, leading to the asynchronous 'All India Electricity Grid'.

He has handled all facets of power system operation ranging from operational planning, scheduling, real-time operation, and post despatch analysis besides deployment of the necessary tools for visualization and situational awareness.

He has also implemented several electricity market reforms such as the availability based tariff, interstate open access, Day-Ahead Markets (DAM) through Power Exchange (PX), Point Of Connection (POC) method of transmission charges sharing, frequency control ancillary services, Security Constrained Economic Despatch (SCED), etc.

Narasimhan has contributed to several expert committees at the Government and regulatory levels in different areas ranging from system operation, grid integration of renewable energy (RE) resources, and optimization to institution building.

He is a Fellow of the Institution of Engineers, India, Senior Member of IEEE, and a member of CIGRE.

He was conferred with the IEEE-PES, Delhi Chapter Outstanding Engineer Award in 2019 and the CIGRE Distinguished Member in 2020. He has published over fifty (50) papers at the National and International levels.

He is passionate about making energy systems more reliable, resilient, economic, and clean along with a commitment to technical excellence and the highest ethical standards.

