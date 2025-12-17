Left Menu

Odisha Bungalow Battle: BJP and BJD Clash Over CM's New Delhi Residence

Odisha's opposition BJD and ruling BJP are in a political tussle over the allocation of a bungalow to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in New Delhi. The BJD claims it indicates external political influence and unnecessary expenditure, while the BJP defends it as essential for official work.

Updated: 17-12-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political atmosphere in Odisha heated up as the opposition BJD and the ruling BJP locked horns over a bungalow allotment to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in New Delhi. The BJD accused the BJP of controlling Odisha's administration from the national capital.

During press conferences, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty argued that Majhi is the first Odisha CM to receive such an allotment, terming it a wasteful expense. He questioned the necessity of the lavish accommodation, given existing facilities like Odisha Bhavan in Delhi.

Countering the allegations, BJP's Biranchi Narayan Tripathy justified the move, emphasizing its importance for coordinating with the Centre. He noted that the arrangement was timely, addressing infrastructure needs post-demolition of Odisha Bhavan last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

