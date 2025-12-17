Left Menu

Blooming Elegance: New Delhi's Annual Winter Rose Show

The New Delhi Municipal Council, in collaboration with the Rose Society of India, will host the annual Winter Rose Show on December 20 and 21, 2025, at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden. Featuring a variety of roses and engaging activities, the event offers a delightful escape from city life.

Updated: 17-12-2025 21:17 IST
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), partnering with the Rose Society of India, is set to present the grand Winter Rose Show this weekend. The event will unfold at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri, capturing the essence of flora and artistry.

Scheduled for December 20 and 21, 2025, the show will officially open on Saturday with a prize ceremony for the finest exhibits slated for the next day. Visitors can explore the diverse displays from noon to 5 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday.

Roses of various types, including Hybrid Tea, Floribunda, and more, will charm attendees. Accompanied by competitions and activities, such as a painting contest and showcases of rose products, this event promises a 'refreshing, stress-relieving' experience for all who attend, say organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

