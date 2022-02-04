Left Menu

White House: Looking at options to lower gas prices for Americans

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 23:26 IST
Representative Image.
The White House on Friday said President Joe Biden is still looking at options to lower gasoline prices for Americans and suggested oil companies are not drilling as much as they could be doing.

Press secretary Jen Psaki also told reporters the United States has been in touch with allies and suppliers to ensure a steady flow of natural gas to Europe should Russia invade Ukraine and disrupt supplies. As for whether or not there could be more oil drilling, "I would point you to the oil companies on what available places they have and if they are maximizing that. My understanding is they are not."

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

